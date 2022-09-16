A major story that went viral over the week is that of Yemisi Iranloye, the Nigerian farmer otherwise known as the queen of cassava who makes over N 5 billion annually.

Yemisi Iranloye: Meet Nigeria's Queen of Cassava Who Makes over N5bn Yearly

It is interesting to know that some Nigerians are cashing out from the agricultural industry while others hunt for 9-5 jobs in an economy that rewards ingenuity and persistence.

A top story in newspapers review is that of Yemisi Iranloye

Source: UGC

Talking about agriculture, Nigeria is amazingly the world's largest producer of Cassava and some farmers are making it big time from the food crop.

One such person is Yemisi Iranloye, known as the Nigerian queen of Cassava who is said to have overcome all the multinationals and maintained the lead in the business.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Full List of British Monarchs Before Queen Elizabeth II

The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch since the beginning of modern history shook the whole world into mourning.

The glorious monarch ruled over the United Kingdom for over 70 years witnessing the appointment of 15 UK prime ministers, 12 United States presidents, and all the military and civilian presidents of Nigeria.

List of African Countries That Got Independence Under Queen Elizabeth’s Reign

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in modern history, her legacy in the emancipation of nations across the world cannot be overemphasized.

In her reign as the sovereign ruler of the United Kingdom, the queen handed sovereignty to ten African countries across the sub-regions of the continent.

Senator Ekweremadu’s Daughter Begs Public for Kidney, Reveals Why Family Members Cannot Help

Sonia, the daughter of Ike Ekweremadu, Nigeria’s former deputy Senate president, had made a public appeal for kidney donation.

The lawmaker’s daughter made the appeal in an Instagram post on Monday, September 12.

Tukur Mamu Names Ex-governor, Former NSA, Spy, Politicians among Terrorism Syndicate in Nigeria? DSS Speaks

There were viral claims online that Tukur Mamu, the terrorists' negotiator, had started making startling revelations about those behind terrorism across Nigeria.

It was said that the revelations are part of the results of ongoing investigations carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Mamu after his arrest.

Breaking: PDP Hit with Irreparable Loss Ahead of 2023 as Influential Candidate Dies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost one of its powerful chieftains in the northern region, Mohammed Bukar.

Bukar, who died on Friday, September 9, was the PDP's candidate for Gulani, Gujba, Tarmuwa, and Damaturu Federal Constituency (Yobe) in the House of Representatives candidate ahead of 2023.

2023: Tinubu's Fate in North Sealed after APC Governor Meets IBB, Abdulsalami

The governor of Gombe, Muhammad Yahaya, had spoken on how Bola Ahmed Tinubu will thrive in the northeast come the 2023 presidential election.

Yahaya who spoke with journalists on Saturday, September 10, predicted that the chance of the APC's presidential candidate claiming votes from the northern subregion is high even if the PDP's candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is from the same place

Source: Legit.ng