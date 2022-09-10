Flags in Nigeria and the country's missions abroad will be be flown at half-mast to honour Queen Elizabeth II

The Nigerian government also commiserated with the government and people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Queen

Queen Elizabeth is expected to then be buried next to her late husband, Prince Philip, and her father, King George VI

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has directed that flags in the country and Nigerian missions abroad be flown at half-mast.

This, according to the government, was to mourn the passage of British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday, September 8.

President Buhari had earlier sent his condolences to the British government over the demise of the Queen. Photo credit: Aso Rock

A statement signed by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Friday night, September 9 said that the Nigerian flags should fly at half-mast between Sunday, September 11 and Monday, September 12.

Part of the statement read:

“In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, the Sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality; whose passage to eternity was announced yesterday, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half-mast on Sunday September 11, 2022 and Monday September 12, 2022.

“We commiserate with the government and people of the UK and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the world.”

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth

Legit.ng had earlier reported that four days after Elizabeth’s death, there will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Elizabeth will lie in state for four days, then be buried nine days after she passes.

Two thousand invited guests, largely heads of state, will attend in person. The funeral will be broadcast globally.

Elizabeth is expected to then be buried next to her late husband, Prince Philip, and her father, King George VI.

Bank of England says banknotes featuring Queen's image remain legal tender

Meanwhile, the Bank of England says current banknotes featuring the image of The Queen will continue to be legal tender in the United Kingdom for now.

A further announcement regarding existing banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed according to the bank.

Money and stamps are two of the day-to-day items which carry Queen Elizabeth II's face, and both of them will be replaced due to her death.

