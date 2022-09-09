Current banknotes featuring the image of The Queen will continue to be legal tender in the United Kingdom for now

A further announcement regarding existing banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed

Money and stamps are two of the day-to-day items which carry Queen Elizabeth II's face, and both of them will be replaced due to her death

London - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday, September 8.

Queen Elizabeth was the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes.

Bank of England says banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth II remains legal tender for now. Photo credit: @RoyalFamily

Source: Twitter

of the Bank of England as saying:

“Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family.”

The Examiner UK reports that money and stamps are two of the day-to-day items which carry Queen Elizabeth II's face, and both of them will have to be replaced.

Although the Bank of England has not yet confirmed the date that the coins and cash will change, there is likely to be a significant transition phase between the Queen notes and new King Charles cash.

Major natural occurrence at Buckingham Palace before Queen's death

Shortly before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, Buckingham Palace was beautified with a rainbow.

A double rainbow reportedly appeared in the sky right above Buckingham Palace at exactly 6.30 pm on Thursday, September 8.

Several people who gathered at Buckingham Palace hoped that the appearance of the rainbow symbolises a sign of good news to come.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth

Legit.ng had earlier reported that four days after Elizabeth’s death, there will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Elizabeth will lie in state for four days, then be buried nine days after she passes. Two thousand invited guests, largely heads of state, will attend in person.

The funeral will be broadcast globally. Elizabeth is expected to then be buried next to her late husband, Prince Philip, and her father, King George VI.

Source: Legit.ng