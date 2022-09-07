Some women took to the streets of Umuahia in Abia state to pray for God's intervention in the state

The women, Legit.ng gathered are from the Women's Fellowship of the Methodist Church of Nigeria

Describing themselves as the 'Wailing Women', they were captured on pictures and video interceeding on behalf of Abia residents

On Tuesday, September 6, women of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Umuahia, Abia state capital city did the unbelievable.

Dressed in the Methodist Women's Fellowship uniforms - plain white cotton blouses and blue wrapper with the church's 'Worthy is the Lamb' emblem - took to the street of Umuahia in protest of the incessant insecurity and challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

Women of Methodist Church of Nigeria lay on the street of Abia to pray for God's intervention in the state. Photo: @chijiokedoblan

Source: Twitter

The women, 40 of them in number, marched to the popular O-Pet Junction along Umudike Road in Umuahia where they laid down on the bare ground attracting attention from passers-by.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A video showed the women laying on the ground, while they cried to heaven, pleading with God to intervene in the affairs of the state.

Speaking to Legit.ng, one of the women, Madam Grace Egbu said the challenges faced by the residents of the state and Nigerian as a whole are enormous.

Egbu added:

Some of us, 40 women were selected and deployed to the square while others members of the Women's Fellowship stayed back in the cathedral.

Those in the cathedral were also praying interceeding on behalf of Abia and umu Abia state."

Leaders who don't accept responsibility have failed, Pastor Enenche warns as he meets East African president

Leaders across Africa and the world have been urged to ensure to they are alive to their responsibilities to the people.

The call on the leaders to live up to expectations was made by the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Church.

According to Enenche, it is not possible for anyone to give average performance and expect to reap excellence.

Trouble for killers, others in Nigeria as Abuja pastor leads prayers at deliverance crusade

Pastor Paul Enenche had issued a strong warning to killers, armed bandits, and their sponsors scattered all over Nigeria.

The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre said the current situation in the country is unprecedented.

The pastor during a deliverance crusade noted that the nation will become the burial ground for these killers and their sponsors alike.

Source: Legit.ng