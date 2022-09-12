Senator Ifeanyi Ubah would have been dead if he had not ridden in his bulletproof SUV, his media aide has said

The aide noted that they were travelling through Enugwu Ukwu junction when some gunmen hit them from all sides

Kameh Ogbonna added that seven of the aides to the lawmaker were hit by bullets from the gunmen

A media aide to the lawmaker representing Anambra South senatorial district, Ifeanyi Ubah has revealed how the senator survived the Sunday, September 11, gunmen attack.

Vanguard reports that Kameh Ogbonna, in a statement said Ubah was able to escape the deadly attack on his convoy by gunmen in Anambra because he was riding in a bulletproof vehicle.

Ifeanyi Ubah was said to have survived the attack on his convoy because he was riding in his bulletproof vehicle. Photo: @eonsintelligenc

Source: Twitter

According to Ogbonna, if not for the vehicle, the Anambra lawmaker would have been dead by now.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“If not for the bulletproof jeep the senator was riding in, he would have been dead by now.

“We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us from all sides and as I speak with you Obum, the special aide to the senator is dead."

Ogbonna further confirmed reports that about seven security operatives attached to the convoy of the lawmaker were killed by bullets.

He said:

“About seven security operatives were hit by the assassin's bullet."

Video clip details from the scene of the attack

A video clip from the scene of the attack showed bodies of aides to Senator Ubah littered inside various utility vehicles they were travelling in.

In the clip seen by Legit.ng Some of the vehicles were riddled with bullet holes and their windshields and windows were damaged by bullets.

While there was the body of a police officer in the trunk of the utility van, another corpse believed to be one of the senator’s aides was seen inside the Tundra truck.

Also, the police van and the other vehicle were lined up and recordings were made by residents of Engwu Ukwu, the community where the attack took place.

The residents who spoke in Igbo language were heard saying that some police officers and senator’s aides left the scene with bullet wounds.

Atiku, top former lawmaker condemn gunmen's attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy.

The attack which led to the killing of no fewer than seven of his aides has also been condemned by former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani.

While Sani described the attack as tragic and unfortunate, Atiku Abubakar said there is work to be done to improve Nigeria's security situation.

7 people reportedly killed as gunmen attack top southeast lawmaker's convoy

Seven people have reportedly died in an attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the lawmaker representing Anambra south senatorial district.

Ubah's convoy was said to have been attacked by some gunmen on Sunday, September 11, in Enugwu Ukwu.

According to sources, the lawmaker may have escaped with some injuries during the attack which occurred at about 8.15 pm.

Source: Legit.ng