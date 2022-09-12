The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

The attack which led to the killing of no fewer than seven of his aides has also been condemned by former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani

While Sani described the attack as tragic and unfortunate, Atiku Abubakar said there is work to be done to improve Nigeria's security situation

The Sunday, September 11, attack on the convoy of the lawmaker representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah has continued to elicit reactions from different quarters, especially from politicians.

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in a reaction to the incident said the attack on Ubah's convoy by yet-to-be-identified gunmen stands condemned.

Condoling with families of those who were injured or killed during the attack which occurred in Engwu Ukwu, Anambra state, Atiku prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace.

He also affirmed calls by Nigerians that work needs to be done to ensure the safety of the people and end insecurity across Nigeria.

His words:

"The attack on the convoy of Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack.

"I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.

"We've got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country. -AA"

Former lawmaker reacts to attack on Ubah's convoy by gunmen

Similarly, the former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the Eight Senate described the attack on Ubah's convoy and the killing of his aides as unfortunate tragic and condemnable.

Shehu Sani said:

"The deadly attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the killing of his aides is unfortunate, tragic and condemnable."

He, however, in a separate tweet, noted that there is a wide price margin between bulletproof cars and what a native doctor can provide for his clients.

Sani's second tweet followed reports that Ubah who is currently being monitored by doctors in an undisclosed hospital was saved because he was riding in a bulletproof vehicle.

