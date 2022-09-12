Peter Obi has condemned the gruesome attack on the convoy of the senator representing Anambra South senatorial district

The Labour Party's flag bearer described the attack as unacceptable while calling on relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice

According to Obi, the way forward to improving Nigeria's challenges is by adopting enhanced security

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the attack on the convoy of the senator representing Anambra South senatorial district, Ifeanyi Ubah.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter account on Monday, September 12, barely 24 hours after some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked Ubah's convoy and killed seven of his aides, Obi also extended his condolence to those who lost their lives in the incident.

Peter Obi has said that the attack on Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy by some gunmen is unacceptable. Photo: Peter Obi, Ifeanyi Ubah

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra state governor who described the attack as an ugly incident said the activities of the gunmen are condemnable and unacceptable.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I deeply commiserate with my brother, Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this ugly incidence."

Curbing insecurity and criminal activities in Nigeria

Addressing the growing insecurity in the southeast, particularly in Anambra state, Obi emphasised the need for enhanced security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He said:

"The attack is condemnable and unacceptable. I hereby re-emphasise the urgent need for enhanced security of lives and property in society.

"I have continued to lay emphasis on the urgent need for enhanced security and protection of life and property in our society."

He also called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of criminal activities using machinery available to the Nigerian government.

He said:

"Those who engage in these dastardly acts should be fished out swiftly using all machinery available to the government, and promptly punished in accordance with our laws.

"I enjoin the Federal and State governments to strenuously strive to curb the menace of insecurity rampaging our Nation. -PO"

Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy: Aide who survived attack opens up, reveals why lawmaker is still alive, video emerge

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah would have been dead if he had not ridden in his bulletproof SUV, his media aide has said.

The aide noted that they were travelling through Enugwu Ukwu junction when some gunmen hit them from all sides.

Kameh Ogbonna added that seven of the aides to the lawmaker were hit by bullets from the gunmen.

7 people reportedly killed as gunmen attack top southeast lawmaker's convoy

Seven people have reportedly died in an attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the lawmaker representing Anambra south senatorial district.

Ubah's convoy was said to have been attacked by some gunmen on Sunday, September 11, in Enugwu Ukwu.

According to sources, the lawmaker may have escaped with some injuries during the attack which occurred at about 8.15 pm.

Source: Legit.ng