A Nigerian, Chidozie Collins Obasi, has been declared wanted by the United States over a $30m fraud

The Federal Bureau of Investigation disclosed that Obasi was indicted for defrauding New York State of more than $30 million by posing as a ventilator seller during the COVID-19 pandemic

The FBI noted further that the suspect targeted Americans through a spam email campaign offering illegitimate “work from home” jobs

A report by Vanguard has it that a 29-year-old Nigerian man, Chidozie Collins Obasi, has been declared wanted in the United States for alleged fraud.

The Nigerian is accused of allegedly defrauding US hospitals of $31 million by offering non-existent COVID-19 ventilators for sale.

This was disclosed in a statement by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday, September 9.

Obasi's crime revealed

It added that the suspect perpetrated the scheme from Nigeria with the support of co-conspirators abroad between September 2018 and June 2020.

Obasi and his accomplices allegedly received more than $31,000,000 through a complicated fraud scheme, the majority coming from the State of New York.

“Obasi allegedly convinced a medical equipment broker in the U.S. to broker sales of these non-existent ventilators, and ultimately deceived the State of New York into wiring more than $30 million for the purchase of ventilators that did not exist,” part of the statement reads.

According to the indictment sheet, Obasi who is presently a fugitive, is being charged with “one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud and 16 counts of wire fraud.”

He faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison, a five-year period of supervised release, and a $5,750,000 fine and would also be required to make full restitution of the more than $31,000,000 that he allegedly obtained by fraud if found guilty, The Punch report added.

