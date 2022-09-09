The chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mohammed Isah has been accused of some illegal activities by CCB's commissioners

Isah is also alleged to have diverted some of the funds mapped out for payment of allowances, impress and co-operative with the workers of the Bureau

According to the commissioner who wrote a petition to lawmakers of the National Assembly, Isah has continued to sweep high-profile cases scheduled for investigation under the carpet

Some commissioners of the Code of Conduct Bureau have accused the chairman, Mohammed Isah of alleged corruption and high-handedness.

Vanguard reports that the commissioner in a petition to lawmakers of the National Assembly accused the CCB chairman of being in contravention of provisions of the Act establishing the bureau.

The petition dated August 29, 2022, was signed by Emmanuel E. Attah; Professor Samuel F. Ogundare; Ehiozuwa J. Agbonayinma; Olayinka Balogun, CP, Retd and Barrister Ben Umeano.

It was addressed to the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Patrick Akinyelure and his colleague in the House of Representatives, Ossa Ossai.

A member of the Board of CCB, Sa’ad Abdullahi, the Majidadin of Gombe, was also said to have resigned his appointment, citing the crisis created by the chairman.

According to the commissioners, Isah single-handedly transferred staff out of various locations without reference to the board of the bureau while also bypassing members against the approved leadership organogram.

Alleged diversion of funds by the CCB chairman

In addition, the commissioners also alleged that Isah could not account for over N60 million of staff cooperative money and diverted allowances and impress due to workers of the bureau among many others.

They also accused the chairman of throwing high-profile cases brought before the bureau are thrown under the carpet

The petition read in part:

”In order to cover up for his non-compliance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, the chairman fraudulently obtains a ‘Certificate of No Objection’ and alleges that the contracts in question are for security equipment.

"The so-called security equipment allegedly procured are not visible, while the internally generated revenues are uncounted for. Monies meant for monitoring, investigations, training, staff welfare have been diverted by the chairman for his personal use."

Source: Legit.ng