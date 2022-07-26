Five young internet fraudsters have met their waterloo after defrauding foreigners

This is as the EFCC secured the conviction and sentencing of the fraudsters at the Federal High Court in Nasarawa

The commission also released the full details of the 'Yahoo Boys' and their crimes on its website on Tuesday, July 26

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abuja Zonal Command has secured the conviction and sentencing of five internet fraudsters.

The fraudsters appeared before Justice N.I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa state, on Tuesday, July 26.

Nasarawa Court sends five fraudsters to Jail for defrauding foreigners. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The EFCC made this disclosure known through a post on its Twitter page.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The convicts

The convicts are;

1. Francis Chukwuka Okwechime,

2. Olaniyi Odunayo Precious,

3. Israel Stephen Auta,

4. Oluwabori Azeez Rafiu and

5. David Stephen.

Their crime

The commission noted that they were convicted on one count charge each bordering on internet-related fraud.

According to the EFCC, Okwechime fraudulently impersonated one Joseph Michael, an American soldier to defraud one Molly of $350 (Three Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars), while Olaniyi sent electronic messages with the intent to defraud one Samuel Mayona.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter page of the EFCC and reacted to the developemnt.

@TerkumaI tweeted

"Na mumu boys them be. How you go enter gail for less than 200k. Money you can earn in a day if you actually learnt forex, got a good trading account and understand the game? But you rather use that time to learn rubbish."

@Davidnelzosho tweeted

"You be fool forex wey dey shake Nigerian economy now."

@chocho4all tweeted

"I do hope whatever was seized will be giving bk to the foreigners."

@PranceInvisible tweeted

"They're going to jail over foreigners scamming good. So who have the EFCC jailed for defrauding Nigerians?

@promixdbarber

"Which kan careless news be this, how many bandits and terrorists have you captured and sent to jail?

"Na una suppose go this jail sef! Which scamming and defrauding pass pen ️ and paper wey all of una dey do?

"No lemme vex for you oh!

@gedoni_ tweeted

"You sure say this ones don even do any cash out at all.

"Abi dem just arrest dem immediately dem open account."

Influencer Amanda Chisom arrested over alleged involvement in N50bn Ponzi scheme, Nigerians react

The reported arrest of media personality and influencer Amanda Chisom has stirred reactions on social media.

A video of the young lady walking into the office of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID) in Abuja has made the rounds as well.

Chisom landed in police net over her alleged involvement in a N50bn Ponzi scheme carried out by one Marksman Chinedu Ijeoma a.k.a Chinmark.

Source: Legit.ng