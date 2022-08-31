Nuru Ribadu, a former chairman of the EFCC has revealed what the agency found after an investigation on Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ribadu, in a post shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, said the EFCC got nothing with which to charge Tinubu and Lagos state to court

The former boss of the anti-graft agency said the FBI also found nothing on the APC's presidential candidate after its investigation

Joe Igbokwe, an ally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dug up what Nuru Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said about the ex-governor while he headed the antigraft agency.

According to a post by Igbokwe on Facebook, Ribadu noted that one of the states he paid close attention to while in office was Lagos.

Nuru Ribadu said nothing was found on Tinubu while he was a governor (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

In Igbokwe's post, Ribadu was quoted to have said that he started an investigation into allegations of financial corruption in the state while Tinubu was the governor.

Nothing was found on Tinubu

At the time, the then EFCC boss said he worked with foreign security agencies like the Metropolitan Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) when the EFCC could not find anything wrong or suspicious about Tinubu's administration.

Ribadu said he had to contact the then National Assembly and informed its leadership to wait for findings from foreign security outfits, which, according to him, also found nothing on Tinubu.

He went on to disclose that this is why Lagos was the only state in Nigeria that was not charged to court then.

His words:

"One state we investigated most during my tenure as EFCC Chairman is Lagos. We sent information to all our allies in the Metropolitan Police, the FBI etc.

"I remember I told the National Assembly when EFCC could not get any wrong about Tinubu in Lagos, I said we must wait for the international community because they were also doing their investigation.

"We were all waiting to expose Lagos corruption but even the international community didn't indict him, they found nothing. That is why LAGOS under Tinubu was the only state EFCC didn't charge to court..."

2023: Tinubu reveals top secret on sources of his wealth

Meanwhile, Tinunu had stunned wailers over the sources of his wealth.

Tinubu pointed out that any Nigerian who was smart enough to invest a mere N1.8m in Apple Corporation shares in 1980, will be worth more than N10 trillion today.

He revealed that he became a millionaire in dollars at least 10 years before he became the governor of Lagos state.

