Nigeria's top news outlet, Premium Times, has revealed that criminals have taken control of its Twitter account, changing the login details in the process.

According to Premium Times, the criminals have posted vile content from the account. It added that Twitter has been contacted

At about 4:52 p.m. Nigerian time on Friday, Premium Times Twitter account (@PremiumTimesng) was hacked. The hackers have since posted unsavoury Tweets on the account and have changed the login details, even with 2FA enabled.

Premium Times has formally contacted Twitter and we are doing everything legally possible to recover the account.

We urge our readers and the public to discountenance any tweet from the account for now and apologise for any inconveniences caused.

Source: Legit.ng