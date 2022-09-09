A young student of medicine and surgery at the Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) has ventured into street food vending following the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff for Union of Universities (ASUU).

Usman Abubakar-Rimi noted that he began selling food around the Diplomat area in Sokoto metropolis after he decided to engage himself in productive living, since February 14, when the ASUU strike began.

Abubakar-Rimi started his business to avoid being redundant due to the prolonged ASUU strike. Photo: Daily Trust

Source: UGC

Daily Trust reports that Abubakar-Rimi noting that the strike has made Nigerian students become redundant said he has also expanded his food business.

Adding that since the strike action by ASUU commenced he has managed to employ eight people in his shop.

His words:

“I hired a shop, employing eight people manning tea and Indomie joints, selling bottled and canned drinks, masa, rice and beans, pepper soup and meat along with the Point of Sale (POS) business.

“A plate of food sells from N200 and above depending on the needs of the customer."

Abubakar-Rimi who is always excited about becoming an employer of labour revealed that he has diversified his business by securing a second shop on Fodio Road in Sokoto.

According to him, he sells men's and women’s clothing, caps, student bags, and shoes in his second shop.

He said:

“I am always happy to see that I become an employer of labour. At present, I engaged 10 persons in the two shops.

“I relied on the shops for handsome incomes because I don’t ask my parents for any money in spite of the fact that schools were closed."

No financial assistance

Further stating that he never accessed any form of loan as widely believed by many, Abubakar-Rimi said he made good use of the opportunity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown to begin an egg and chicken distribution business.

Abubakar-Rimi added that from the small business, he made several contacts through which he now supplies restaurants with some of his goods.

He said:

“I also obtained the eggs and chickens from large scale farms from small amounts to higher quantity suppliers, from the proceeds I started the two businesses.

“With the lucrative opportunities provided by the businesses, I envisage to continue with the ventures even after my graduation.

“When I become a medical doctor, I envisage to engage in work that will not be too time consuming because at present, I have begun to lose hope on a salary earning job.

“I want to establish a pharrmacy, work in a private hospital as well as engage in private initiated-businesses relevant to my profession."

Abubakar-Rimi urges FG to do the needful over the prolonged ASUU strike

Speaking further, Abubakar-Rimi, while advising students to make good use of the opportunity the strike has presented them with called on the Federal Government to do the needful.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to find a lasting solution to ending the strike in the interest of the further on Nigerian youths.

Source: Legit.ng