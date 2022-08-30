A professor at the Ibrahim Babangida University has resigned his membership from the Academic Staff Union of Universities

Professor Mohammed Aliyu-Paiko said his decision followed the recent labelling of colleagues as quacks and irrelevant by the national president of ASUU

According to the lecturer, Emmanuel Osodeke's outburst has made him lose confidence in his leadership

A Nigerian lecturer, Professor Mohammed Aliyu-Paiko has announced the withdrawal of his membership from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Paiko, a lecturer at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, in an open letter addressed to Emmanuel Osodeke, the national president of ASUU said his decision is a sequel to the “irresponsible and inexcusable” tagging of state universities as quacks and irrelevant.

Professor Aliyu-Paiko has resigned from his membership in ASUU. Photo: Daily Nigerian, Guardian

Source: UGC

Osodeke in a recent outburst had earlier described colleagues practising in institutions that have pulled out of ASUU as quacks and irresponsible.

Daily Nigerian reports that reacting to Osodeke's outburst, Paiko has said that the ASUU president's refusal to retract his remarks affects his membership with the union.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A negative point for colleagues

Further stating that such an outburst from a supposed leader can affect colleagues across the board negatively, Paiko said rather than taking the fall as a leader has continued to blame journalists for his outburst.

His words:

“This demonstrates to me the failure of leadership and the peak of insensitivity by someone elected to pilot the affairs of our Great Union. I have thus lost confidence in his leadership.

“Sadly and more pertinently, the IBBUL branch Chairman’s responses to the call for Osedeke to apologise has been greeted by equally irresponsible opinion, suggesting that he shares in Osedeke’s gaffes and does not see anything wrong with them.

“This is a clear breach of the popular ASUU mantra “an injury to one, is an injury to all."

ASUU strike: Top southwest university dumps union, announces fresh re-opening date

Despite the ongoing Academic Staff Union of University strike, Ekiti State University had announced its resumption date.

The management of EKSU urged students of the institution to resume academic activities on Monday, August 29.

According to a circular by EKSU, the decision was taken by members in key positions of the institution.

FG talks tough, reveals fresh payment plan for ASUU after 186 days-long strike

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities will not be paid for the six months they did not work, the Federal Government had said.

The decision of the FG was made public by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu on Thursday, August 18.

According to Adamu, FG will not be reneging on its 'no work, no pay' policy as a deterrent to other workers who might want to adopt strike action as a means of making their grievances known to the government.

Source: Legit.ng