Businesses owners that operate within and around universities have lamented the impact of the ongoing ASUU confrontation with the Federal govt

They noted that ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities making life more difficult

Its been over 200 days since the gates of various state and federal universities across the country were shut

Today, Thursday, September 8, marks 207 days since federal universities across the country were closed due to a strike called by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The strike, which began on February 14, 2022, appears to be unending, despite several meetings, interventions, and consultations between FG-ASUU negotiations.

Sadly, the months of inactivity leave business owners lamenting how they cannot meet ends amid the rising cost of living.

The University of Lagos has suspended all academic activities. Credit: unilag

Business Owners laments

One of those lamenting is Sam Ndubuisi, who operates a cyber cafe at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, the Whistler reports.

He lamented that the absence of students has impacted gravely on his finances.

He queried:

"I use this business to feed my family, it's where I get my daily bread; since the strike began, I've been living hand to mouth." Now they have added two more months, how do they expect us to survive?”

Another is a student food vendor, Ann-Mary Douglas, who spoke to AriseTV decried the drastic drop in her sales, lamenting that some of the perishable food items she bought before the strike had already spoilt.

According to her,

"The few students who stayed after the strike was first announced were forced to leave after it was extended."

Seyi Abidakun, a University restaurant owner, also revealed that she was making N30,000 per day before the strike began but now only makes N5,000.

She pleaded with the government and ASUU to reach an agreement.

Similarly, Sunday Chichi, Chairman of the University of Abuja Tricyclist Association, revealed that many of its members had to return their tricycles due to low patronage and an inability to meet targets set by owners.

He said:

"Business has been very bad since they started the strike, and it is getting worse for families who rely on university activities to survive."

Source: Legit.ng