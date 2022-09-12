Oludare Alaba, a LAUTECH graduate, has finally got the help he wanted days after he made his frustration of being jobless public

The president of his school's alumni association, Onilede Solomon, gave him the sum of N500,000

Earlier, the young man stormed his school with anger, saying he is tired of joblessness and wants to return his degree certificate

The life of Oludare Alaba, the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) graduate, who wanted to return his certificate in exchange for his paid school fees, has changed.

In a Facebook post by Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi, it was revealed that the graduate got a robust cheque of N500,000 from the school's alumni.

Many people are hoping Alaba uses the money well for his life. Photo source: Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi

Source: Facebook

Cheque presentation

The cheque, according to Omotoyosi, was presented by the global president of LAUTECH alumni, Onilede Solomon.

The president could be seen in a photo handing him the cheque. Many people who have been following Alaba's life hoped he makes good use of the money.

Read his Facebook post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered tens of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

Saheed Bello said:

"The move is to seek people sympathy for help. He has achieved his aim. More assistance is still on his way. Certificate is not a guarantee that one will be successful."

Adebayo Jesse Adebare said:

"Hope he uses the money well.....May God be with him."

Oluwatoyin Obanla said:

"We encouraged nonsense in this country and mostly for clout chasing. So, tomorrow now one primary school pupil seeing this will pull the same stunt with the intention of getting treatment like this."

said:

"He knew something would surely come from his action."

Adeola Babalola Bahsheerah said:

"Abi make me too return my certificate Ni. I don't know if they go reward me noni..."

Olawale Fatai Dauda said:

"Good, but he must ensure he returns the certificate or destroys it if the school is not taking it from him."

He was frustrated and jobless

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a video interview, the man said that he took that drastic action because he was jobless and frustrated for a long time.

Alaba added that the only opportunity he has been seeing was to do voodoo or blood money, things he can never do.

The graduate who said that his entertaining skill once won him an award during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days added that he could not raise a capital to start his own outfit.

Source: Legit.ng