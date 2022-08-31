Vice-chancellors and pro-chancellors of federal universities across Nigeria are expected to have a meeting with the minister of education

The meeting planned by the National Universities Commission is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 6

According to the NUC, the education stakeholders are expected to review the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities

The Federal Government on Tuesday, August 30, invited the pro-chancellors, vice-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of all the federal universities in Nigeria to a meeting in Abuja.

The Punch reports that the meeting and the educational stakeholders are expected to take place on Tuesday, September 6.

It was gathered that the meeting is part of the efforts by the Nigerian government to resolve the ongoing strike action by the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a letter inviting the head of institutions to the meeting, the National Universities Commission (NUC) stated that the participants will be expected to review the actions of the Federal Government on the strike.

Signed by the deputy executive secretary, administration of NUC, Chris Maiyaki, the NUC letter admitted that the pro-chancellors and chairmen of councils and the vice-chancellors are quite aware of the industrial action by university-based unions.

Vanguard reports that the letter also said that the strike has led to the closure of the institutions since February 2022.

It read in parts:

“You are also aware that the non-teaching unions have suspended their industrial actions with effect from 24th August 2022, while a final decision is being awaited from the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

“It has become necessary for the governing councils and the management of the universities to be briefed on the decisions and actions taken by the Federal Government so far to allow for a well-coordinated review of the situation including building consensus around succeeding actions.

“Consequently, I am to invite the pro-chancellors and chairmen of councils as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities to a special interactive meeting with the Honourable Minister of Education on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.”

