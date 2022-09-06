The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again taken the fight against internet crime to the doorstep of 'Yahoo Boys'

This time around, the anti-graft agency stormed the hideout of fraudsters in Ibadan and arrested a club owner and twenty-one others over alleged cybercrime

Meanwhile, the EFCC also nabbed a couple in the area and a 36-year-old graduate with a 2020 model Range Rover vehicle

The EFCC has arrested Sunday Adepoju, owner of the De Rock Club in Ibadan and 21 others over alleged internet-related fraud.

Its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, stated in Ibadan on Monday, September 5, that the suspects were arrested at the club located on the popular Ring Road in Ibadan during an intelligence-driven operation.

The anti-graft agency on Monday made this disclosure through a statement signed and sighted by Legit.ng on its Twitter page.

EFCC arrested Adepoju Sunday, owner of ‘De Rock Club’ in Ibadan and 21 other suspected internet fraudsters. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Other fraudsters arrested by the EFCC

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency also arrested a couple Aladenusi Ayodeji and Aladenusi Sadiat popularly referred to as Bonnie and Clyde.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Others arrested, according to the EFCC spokesperson were;

Ajuwon Ibrahim, Ogunniyi Stephen, Bolaji Quadri, Olajire Olamilekan, Ojo Kolapo, Kajero Sodiq, Kareem Abiodun, Bolaji Toheeb, Banjo Toyin and Clement Adeseye.

‘Yahoo Boys’ on the Run as EFCC Makes Big Arrest in Ibadan, Nabs Club Owner, 21 Others. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

EFCC arrested a couple and a graduate

Also arrested were;

Babalola Samuel, Opeyemi Omoyemi, Okesanya Matthew, Kareem Damilola, Aledegbe Qodir, Akindele Solomon, Adewopo John, Iyiola Ridwan and Olabosinde Adesola.

Mr Uwujaren added that one of the suspects, a graduate of Industrial Chemistry of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye in Ogun, runs Helpline Foundation and Special Service Global Trust Ltd., in Ibadan.

He stated that the 36-year-old graduate was arrested with a 2020 model Range Rover HSE Sports Utility Vehicle.

EFCC reveals what led to the suspects arrest

Mr Uwujaren added that the suspects were arrested after a series of surveillance and intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered by the EFCC

He listed items recovered from them to include five cars, laptops, mobile phones, and incriminating documents suggesting false pretences.

Suspects to be charged to court

The suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded, Mr Uwujaren stated.

Tension as EFCC arrests Oluomo at Lagos Airport

Similarly, Legit.ng previously reported that the Ogun state House of Assembly speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, was arrested by the EFCC.

According to sources, the Ogun lawmaker was arrested around 9a.m at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, September 1.

The sources also revealed that Oluomo was arrested by men of the anti-graft agency to answer some questions about financial crimes at the commission’s office.

EFCC releases names, details of 5 ‘Yahoo Boys’ jailed by court

Meanwhile, the EFCC has secured the conviction and sentencing of five internet fraudsters.

The fraudsters appeared before Justice N.I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa state, on Tuesday, July 26.

The commission noted that they were convicted on one count charge each bordering on internet-related fraud. According to the EFCC, Okwechime fraudulently impersonated one Joseph Michael, an American soldier, to defraud one Molly of $350 (Three Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars), while Olaniyi sent electronic messages with the intent to defraud one Samuel Mayona.

Source: Legit.ng