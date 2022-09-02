No less than 11 former governors' corruption cases with the EFCC have been stalled despite their media attention

Some of the ex-governors are either holding other elective positions or contesting in the 2023 elections

Top on the list is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his counterpart in the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso

Since the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the commission had run-ins with many state governors over alleged misappropriation of state funds.

Premium Times reported that with the immunity conferred on these governors by the Nigerian constitutions, the anti-graft agency will have to wait for any executive under investigation to leave office before they can swing into action.

Okorocha, Obiano are recent ex-governors whose corruption cases have been stalled

The most recent among these cases is the arrests of former governors of Anambra and Imo, Willie Obiano and Rochas Okorocha.

However, despite the media trial of these arrests, it has always been getting poor trials, and convictions have been rare, even in remarkable cases.

It is important to note that many of the accused former governors in these corruption cases still hold or seek elections in public offices.

Last year, EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa, no less than 978 corrupt Nigerians were convicted between January and September 2021, adding that the anti-graft agency was winning the corruption war.

Below is the list of the former governors and their states:

Abdulaziz Yari – Zamfara Theodore Orji – Abia Tanko Al-Makura – Nasarawa Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom Abdulfatah Ahmed – Kwara Aliyu Wamakko – Sokoto Ali Modu Sheriff – Borno Rabiu Kwankwaso – Kano Willie Obiano – Anambra Bukola Saraki – Kwara Bola Tinubu – Lagos

Source: Legit.ng