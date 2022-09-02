Jonah Jang, a former governor of Plateau state, has secured victory against Nigeria's anti-graft agency, EFCC

The commission had dragged the former governor to court for allegedly mismanaging public funds to the tune of N6.3 billion

However, the high court in Plateau state on Friday, September 2, discharged and acquitted the former governor

Jos, Plateau state - A Plateau state high court has discharged and acquitted a former governor of the state, Jonah Jang, over the N6.3 billion corruption charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court sitting in Jos and presided over by Justice Christy Dabup on Friday, September 2, also discharged and acquitted a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau state government, Yusuf Pam, who was accused alongside the former governor, The Punch reported.

A Plateau state high court has discharged and acquitted former Governor Jonah Jang over the N6.3 billion corruption charges levelled against him by the EFCC. Photo credit: @emmaikumeh

EFCC says Zamfara governor buying Abuja properties with "proceeds of crime"

In a related development, the EFCC has said Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, is under investigation for alleged money laundering.

The anti-graft agency said it decided to investigate Matawalle after it gathered intelligence indicating that the governor was allegedly “using state funds to acquire several properties worth billions of naira in Abuja”.

According to the commission, a preliminary investigation showed one of the properties the governor had bought is located at Plot 729, Cadastral Zone C16, Idu Industrial Estate in Abuja.

EFCC arrests Oluomo at Lagos Airport

Similarly, Legit.ng previously reported that the Ogun state House of Assembly speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, was arrested by the EFCC.

According to sources, the Ogun lawmaker was arrested around 9a.m at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, September 1.

The sources also revealed that Oluomo was arrested by men of the anti-graft agency to answer some questions about financial crimes at the commission’s office.

EFCC arrests another top government official over N25bn fraud

In another report, Eno Ubi Otu, the director, Finance and Account of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was recently grilled by operatives of the EFCC.

Otu was arrested by the detectives of the anti-graft agency at about 11:15am on Wednesday, August 24, in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25 billion tax remittances.

