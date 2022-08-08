Plateau, Jos - Emerging reports have confirmed that the Plateau state police command has re-captured a notorious fleeing inmate of the Jos custodial centre.

Daily Nigerian in its report revealed that the notorious inmate, Mohammed Ibrahim, fled the correctional facility sometime in November 2021 during a jailbreak saga in Jos.

The announcement of his arrest was made known by the police commissioner of Plateau, Bartholomew Onyeka who paraded him before the media on Monday, August 8 in Jos.

The 39-year-old prison escapee was said to have been nabbed by operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit alongside 25 other suspects.

Legit.ng gathered that the arrest of the notorious Ibrahim was done at Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in April.

The commissioner said:

“In a bid to arrest all escapees of the recent Jos jailbreak that occurred in November last year, our operatives intensified efforts and re-arrested Mohammed Ibrahim.

“Ibrahim escaped from lawful custody of the Jos correctional centre and was among the masterminds of the attack on the facility.

“He has been in prison awaiting trial for an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping before he escaped."

Meanwhile, it was further gathered that the suspect and his cohorts will be returned back to the Nigerian Correctional Service while investigations commence on the case.

The police commissioner revealed that the suspects are being paraded for offenses bordering on kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

The suspects are also expected to appear before a court of law when investigations are done and dusted.

