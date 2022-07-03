At least two persons including Baba Yarima Jabi, the village head of Angwn Baraya in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, have been shot when gunmen attacked the community in the early hours of Sunday .

It was learnt that while the village head was rushed to a nearby hospital in the council area, his son ,Chamsan, who was also shot by the gunmen during the attack died on the spot .

A resident of the village, Ilya Samson, who confirmed the attack to The PUNCH in Jos on Sunday said that after shooting the victims, the gunmen abducted the wife of the village head and fled into the bush.

Samson said “Our community in Pyam chiefdom, Mangu LGA, has once again been hit with another tragedy as heavily armed killer bandits last night attacked the residence of Elder statesman and leader of Angwan Baraya village, Jannaret Ward, Gindiri District, Baba Yarima Jabil.

“The gunmen opened a barrage of gunfire at his residence around midnight and shot the community leader.

