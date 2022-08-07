A terrorist leader suspected to be among the masterminds of the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari, Abdulkarim Faca-Faca has been killed

Abdulkarim was reportedly killed on Saturday, August 6, during a raid n the terrorists' hideouts in Marina village in Safana local government of Katsina

A source who was privy to the development revealed that Faca-Faca was killed along side 8 other gang members and they were burried on Sunday morning

The suspected terrorists’ leader, Abdulkarim Faca-Faca, who was among the masterminds of the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance convoy to Katsina has been killed.

Vanguard reported that he was killed along with 8 of his gang members.

NAF Kills Top Terrorists’ Leader Who Masterminded Attack on Buhari’s Convoy During Salah Holliday Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He was reportedly killed on Saturday, August 6, during an airstrike by the team of the Nigerian Air Force during the raid of the terrorists' handouts in Marina village in Safana local government area of Katsina.

A Source privy to the development said many terrorists secured gun wounds, though they managed to escape. He also said that, during the process, their rustle cows were destroyed.

The lawmaker representing Safana in Kaduna state house of assembly, Abduljalil Runka, also confirmed the development.

“It is true. Nigeria Air Force raid the area late evening on Saturday and continued with the mop-up operation this morning. Abdulkarim Faca-faca and eight of his boys were killed in the attack. They were buried in Marina, his hometown this Sunday morning,” Runka disclosed.

Source: Legit.ng