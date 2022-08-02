Some Nigerians have once again lost their lives after they were killed by bandits in Taraba and Plateau states

The incident was said to have happened when the criminlas attacked Joro Manu village in the Gassol local government area

Also, in another separe attack, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, killed about seven persons in the Jos South LGA of Plateau state

Bandits on Sunday attacked Joro Manu village in the Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing three people and abducting six others.

No fewer than seven persons were also killed in the Jos South LGA of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Bandits attacked Joro Manu village in the Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Source: UGC

The residents in Joro Manu village said the attackers came on motorcycles around 2pm and shot anyone in sight.

Two residents, Umar Saidu and Abdullahi Mohammed, told our correspondent that people were fleeing the area for fear of being killed or kidnapped.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The acting Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Kwache, confirmed the incident.

The police spokesperson said, “We are on top of the situation. We have made a deployment to the area to track down the attackers.”

The immediate past chairman of Gassol LGA, Musa Chul, had last year raised the alarm over the regrouping of terrorists in forests around the council area.

The killings in Jos, however, came less than 24 hours after 18 other persons lost their lives during a clash between bandits and members of a vigilance group in the Wase council area of Plateau State.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the latest killing on Monday.

He said the attack happened on Sunday around 9pm in Danda Chugwi community of the council area.

Tengwong said, “Seven people have been confirmed dead at Danda Chugwi community following an attack by Fulani militias.

“Others, who sustained serious gunshot injuries, have been taken to the Vom Christian Hospital for immediate medical attention.”

It was learnt that among those injured was a four-month-old baby whose hand was amputated by the gunmen.

Tengwong identified the deceased as Pam Dawho, 59; Nvou Gyang, 43; Jah Pam, 50; Ruth Bot, 16; Chundung Gyang, 9; Mercy Gyang,12; and Benjamin Gyang, five.

Daredevil gunmen abduct CAN chairman in Plateau

In another related development, some suspected gunmen kidnapped the chairman of CAN in Jos East local government area of Plateau state, Rev. James Kantoma.

It was gathered that Reverend Kantoma was abducted inside his own home by the notorious gunmen.

The incident was confirmed by Alabo Alfred, the spokesperson of the Plateau state police command.

Gunmen kidnap Plateau village head’s wife, kill son

Meanwhile, another group of gunmen stormed Angwan Baraya community of Mangu local government area of Plateau state.

It was gathered that the gunmen abducted the community head, Baba Yarima Jabil alongside his wife, while his son was shot dead

Contrastingly, the Plateau State police command says it is yet to receive any report on the incident.

Source: Legit.ng