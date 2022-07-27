The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has unveiled Ahmed Buhari as his running mate

Kachikwu presented Buhari to the public at an event in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Wednesday, July 27

At the unveiling, the ADC presidential candidate accused President Buhari of abandoning his duty as Nigeria's number one citizen

FCT, Abuja - Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2023 elections, has announced Ahmed Buhari as his running mate.

The unveiling was done in Abuja on Wednesday, July 27, The Punch reported.

Dumebi Kachikwu, the ADC presidential candidate, announces Ahmed Buhari as his running mate. Photo credit: Dumebi Kachikwu

Source: Facebook

At the event, Kachikwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Roots TV, slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for the state of security in Nigeria, saying the president had abandoned his duty.

The ADC presidential candidate also called for President Buhari’s resignation just as he described the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government as deceptive.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

ADC has come to rescue Nigeria - Kachikwu

Kachikwu also assured Nigerians that “the ADC has come to rescue Nigeria, take it out of its present security and economic woes.”

Kachikwu promised that the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities would be a thing of the past under the ADC-led government.

Speaking on security, he said to tackle the challenges in the country, he would recruit more personnel into the military.

2023: Why I accepted to be Kachikwu's running mate - Buhari

In his remarks, Buhari explained that his acceptance to team up with Kachikwu and the ADC was borne out of his desire to effect positive change in Nigeria.

“Many presidential candidates and their running mates have only focused on talking about the Nigerian problems we are all familiar with, while some have decided to publicly attack and assassinate the character of other candidates.

“It is solutions that will get us out of this mess that has been created out of negligence, laziness, self-centeredness, self-denial and arrogance.

“Dumebi and I have, together with well-meaning Nigerians, built a blueprint that has been designed to bring back the lost glory of our dear nation and put smiles on the faces of the Nigerian people,” he said.

2023 election: How we plan to shock Nigerians, Kwankwaso's running mate speaks

In another report, the running mate to Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday, July 26, said that they plan to surprise Nigerians at the 2023 polls.

Bishop Isaac Idahosa said the shock they plan to give to Nigerians would start rolling out by September when campaigns for the 2023 elections start.

Idahosa also said those who have showcased their disbelief in the party, and its presidential and vice-presidential candidates will congratulate them in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng