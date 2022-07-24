Iswap Threatens to Abduct Buhari, El-rufai in New Viral Video
- Insurgents suspected to be members of ISWAP have threatened to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna state governor
- In a viral video, one of the insurgents said captives in their camp will be sold off as slaves if their demands are not met by the government
- Speaking in Hausa, he said the authorities must meet their demands to avoid killing some of the abducted victims
FCT, Abuja - Few weeks after an advanced convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Katsina state, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have threatened to abduct Nigeria’s number one citizen.
In a new video released by the terrorists, they threatened to abduct and kill Buhari and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state.
The terrorists also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.
One of the terrorists threatened that unless the government comply with their demands, they would turn the area into an abattoir.
Speaking in Hausa, he said:
“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us. These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.
“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”
ISWAP flog abducted passengers on Abuja-Kaduna train
Legit.ng had earlier reported that in the new video released by ISWAP, the terrorists flogged the passengers abducted onboard Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28.
The video was shared on Twitter by Murtala Ibin, a conflict and security correspondent with a media platform with focus on the coverage of insecurity across Africa, Human Angle.
The video shows the terrorists ferociously flogging the abducted passengers while they scream for help.
Terrorists kill 5 mobile policemen in Katsina state
In a related development, five mobile policemen and three civilians were recently shot dead by terrorists at Gatikawa community, Kankara local government area of Katsina state.
The mobile policemen who died in the incident were said to be on special duty from Kano state.
The incident occurred at about 5:35 pm on Wednesday, July 20 when over 300 gunmen stormed the community and started shooting sporadically to scare the residents.
