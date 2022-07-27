PDP Senators on Wednesday, July 27, chant 'Buhari must go' as they stage a walkout from the Senate during plenary today July 27

The Senators who are worried by the rising case of insecurity have given the President a six-weeks ultimatum to end insecurity or face impeachment

Meanwhile, the PDP Senators decry the rate of insecurity in the country as the Minority Leader raised a motion on the need to impeach President Buhari but was shut down by the Senate President

A report by Premium Times has it that Senators of the opposition parties walked out of the plenary session on Wednesday, July 27.

The lawmakers, numbering over 20, walked out of the chamber after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, shot down a motion on insecurity and impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After spending over two hours in a closed session, the lawmakers began plenary for the day.

Lawan announced after the executive session:

“The Senate in a closed session deliberated issues bordering the workings of the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general.”

They would go on to commence business for the day when the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, raised a Point of Order, reminding the Senate of its resolutions taken after the closed-door session.

Mr Aduda said the Senate was meant to address the issue of insecurity in the country and the efforts made so far to curtail the menace.

He also reminded his colleagues that they were meant to “give the president an ultimatum to resolve the issues of insecurity in the country and give an impeachment notice if the demands are not met.”

Ahmed Lawan stops impeachment move

He was, however, quickly interrupted by the Senate President who said he did not follow the right procedure for raising a point of order.

“First, you are supposed to cite the order. Second, you’re supposed to discuss the matter with me.

The Senators are worried by the rising case of insecurity.

