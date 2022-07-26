Security information around the Federal Capital Territory suggests terrorists are closing in on the nation's capital

Police authorities, however, say they are on top of the situation and would ensure the safety of all residents

The recent attacks in the outskirts of the Nigerian capital has sent residents into a panic mode in the past few weeks

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a beef up of security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to fortify the nation’s capital against terrorists.

Residents of the FCT have been living in fear since the invasion of Kuje Prison by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Tuesday, July 5.

IGP Baba is doing his best to ensure that the FCT is safe from terrorists attacks. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

About 800 inmates, including all the Boko Haram suspects in detention were released during the invasion.

There have been several leaked memos of intelligence agencies on the plots to attack the nation’s capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The ambush of troops on Sunday, July 24 attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade heightened the worry of FCT residents.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 26, Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP had charged the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to collaborate with residents in order to ward off adversaries.

He added that the force is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the criminals are brought to their kneels.

Part of the statement read:

“We are not leaving any stone unturned to fortify the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

“The IGP has ordered for additional deployment of assets to Strategic areas of the FCT while the Force Intelligence Bureau has been charged on robust Intelligence gathering and information sharing amongst other agencies.

“All residents of the FCT are urged to synergise and be on the same page with the Police and other security agencies in making sure that we forestall any ugly incidences in and around the FCT.”

ISWAP threatens to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai in new viral video

Meanwhile, few weeks after an advanced convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Katsina state, ISWAP have threatened to abduct Nigeria’s number one citizen.

In a new video released by the terrorists, they threatened to abduct and kill Buhari and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state.

The terrorists also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

ISWAP flog abducted passengers on Abuja-Kaduna train

Legit.ng had earlier reported that in the new video released by ISWAP, the terrorists flogged the passengers abducted onboard Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28.

The video was shared on Twitter by Murtala Ibin, a conflict and security correspondent with a media platform with focus on the coverage of insecurity across Africa, Human Angle.

The video shows the terrorists ferociously flogging the abducted passengers while they scream for help.

Source: Legit.ng