Shortly before the resignation of the former chief justice of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko, there were allegations of corruption levelled against his person by some Supreme Court justices.

In a move to ensure that all issues of corrupt allegations in the judiciary are cleared, lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate have invited the affected justices.

The immediate past CJN would be facing the Senate committee over allegations of corruption by some Supreme Court justices. Photo: Idris Adamu

The Nation reports that the justices were invited to the Senate for probe by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters over allegations of corruption against him.

According to sources, the committee was putting the finishing touches on necessary processes that would culminate in the invitation of Justice Muhammad, the petitioners and other critical stakeholders to a public hearing on the matter.

This, one of the sources said was taking place before the lawmakers embarked on a Sallah recess.

The Justices who would be appearing before the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters are

1. The former chief justice of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko

2. The acting CJN, Justice Ariwoola

3. Justice Musa Datijo Muhammad

4. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun

5. Justice Chima Centus Nweze

6. Justice Amina Augie.

7. Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji

8. Justice John Inyang Okoro

9. Justice Lawal Garba

10. Justice Helen Ogunwumiju

11. Justice Abdu Aboki

12. Justice I.M. Salnwa

13. Justice Adamu Janro

14. Justice Tijani Abubakar

15. Justice Emmanuel Agim

It was also gathered that the decision of the Senate to probe the allegations against the CJN by the Supreme Court justices was a sequel to a motion by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on the matter.

Bamidele’s motion was titled: “Matter of urgent public importance on the state of affairs in the Supreme Court of Nigeria and demand by Justices of the court, pursuant to rules 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022 (as amended).”

The lawmaker had earlier drawn the attention of his colleagues to media reports on the state of affairs in the Supreme Court.

The reports stated that justices of the Court had through a petition raised issues bordering on deplorable welfare conditions and a difficult working environment for the Justices.

Hours after resuming as acting CJN, Justice Ariwoola, addresses allegations against his predecessor

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the acting chief justice of Nigeria had said that there is no controversy at the Supreme Court.

The new chief justice made this statement in reaction to a petition by justices of the apex court against the treatment meted on them by the recently retired CJN Tanko Muhammad.

Justice Ariwoola also assured that with support from his colleagues, the judiciary under his tenure shall not fail Nigerians.

President Buhari breaks silence on former CJN's resignation, confers biggest Nigerian award to Tanko

President Buhari on Monday, June 27, conferred the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on the retired chief justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

Tanko received the award from the president hours after he resigned on health grounds as the CJN and handed office over to his successor, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Congratulating the former CJN for his service to the judiciary and the country, President Buhari said Tanko dealt firmly with the issues of the reckless and indiscriminate grant of ex-parte orders that was assuming serious dimensions.

