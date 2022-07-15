A new court order has helped amplify and mandate the upward review of the salary package of judicial workers

FCT, Abuja - Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae of the national industrial court has ruled in favour of judicial officers seeking an upward review in salaries and allowance.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, Justice Obaseki-Osaghae on Friday, July 15 ruled for an immediate increment in the salary structure of judicial officers by the federal government.

The judge in her ruling described the failure of the federal government to review the salary of judicial workers over the years as unconstitutional and unlawful.

She decried that the system has subjected the justices and judges to victims of injustice for over 14 years.

Court others immediate commencement in payment of new reviewed salary

As reported by This Day newspaper, Justice Obaseki-Osaghae ruled that the federal government should commence the immediate payment of new reviewed salaries to judicial officers.

The judgement followed an originating summons by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Sebastine Hon, against the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, and the National Judicial Council (NJC) as defendants.

Hon contended that under sections 4(1), (2), and 8(1) to(4) of the Nigerian Constitution with Section 6(1) (d) and parts A and B of the Fiscal Schedule to the RMAFC it is unconstitutional for the revenue commission to refuse, fail, neglect or ignore to upwardly review the salaries and allowances of judicial officers since 2008.

According to Channels TV, Justice Obaseki-Osaghae held that the negligence impoverished the judicial officers, and subjected them to embarrassment, describing the situation as a national shame.

Before ruling on the case, Justice Obaseki-Osaghae ruled on the issue of jurisdiction, holding that the claimant has shown sufficient reason and thus has jurisdiction over the claims.

The case had progressed at the court after earlier efforts by the National Assembly and the National Judicial Council to have an out-of-court settlement failed.

