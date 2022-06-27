President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, June 27, conferred the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on the retired chief justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

Tanko received the award from the president hours after he resigned on health grounds as the CJN and handed office over to his successor, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Congratulating the former CJN for his service to the judiciary and the country, President Buhari said Tanko dealt firmly with the issues of the reckless and indiscriminate grant of ex-parte orders that was assuming serious dimensions.

Justice Tanko Muhammad bagged the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger a few hours after he resigned as the CJN. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

He added that history will be kind to Tanko for his modest contributions to Nigeria’s Judiciary, and the strengthening of our democracy throughout his tenure as CJN.

In a tweet shared by the official handle of Nigeria's presidency, Buhari said:

"In line with the custom of decorating Chief Justices of Nigeria with the second highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, (GCON).

"And upon the advice of the Council of State in that regard, as his Lordship CJN I. Tanko Muhammed is taking a bow from the Supreme Court, I hereby bestow on him the National Honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, (GCON).”

President Buhari also said the occasion is an opportune time for him to always, assure the Nigerian judiciary that the present administration is committed to ensuring the independence of the Judiciary.

Expectation from the judiciary

According to President Buhari, the judiciary is not expected to do anything nor take any steps to undermine its independence.

His words:

“We shall uphold the Constitutional provisions on the Rule of Law and the principles of Separation of Powers.”

