Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the acting chief justice of Nigeria has said that there is no controversy at the Supreme Court

The new chief justice made this statement in reaction to a petition by justices of the apex court against the treatment meted on them by the recently retired CJN Tanko Muhammad

Justice Ariwoola also assured that with support from his colleagues, the judiciary under his tenure shall not fail Nigerians

The newly sworn-in chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has reacted to the heap of allegations against his predecessor, Tanko Muhammad.

Daily Trust reports that Justice Ariwoola spoke to State House correspondents on Monday, June 27, after President Muhammadu Buhari had administered the oath of office to him at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Justice Ariwoola has said that there is no controversy at the Supreme Court as widely reported. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Justice Ariwoola said that with support from his colleagues, the judiciary under his tenure shall not fail Nigerians.

His words:

“What Nigerians expect from me is to comply, preserve and abide and protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And so be it.

"That is what I will do especially with the cooperation of my brother Justices of the Supreme Court. We shall not fail Nigerian."

The Punch added that reacting to questions on how the judiciary plans under his administration plan to address the allegations levelled against the recently retired CJN, Tanko Muhammad, the justice said there is no controversy in the Supreme Court.

He said:

“There is no controversy in the Supreme Court. We are one with the Chief Justice. That’s why you heard the President say His Lordship, is disengaging on the grounds of ill-health. No controversy we’re one.”

Also addressing some of the issues raised by Supreme Court justices in a letter addressed to the CJN, Justice Ariwoola admitted it was an internal memo not a petition against anyone.

He noted:

"It was an internal memo of the court. It was not a petition. It was not a letter. It was addressed by the brother Justices of the Chief Justice and presented to him, His Lordship directly. There were issues to be resolved amongst justices.”

“Yeah, we’ve started resolving it.”

