One week after kidnappers killed Christopher Odia, an abducted Catholic priest in Edo, two Catholic Reverend Fathers have been kidnapped in the state.

Daily Trust had reported how Odia, who was the priest in Charge of St. Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo community in Etsako West local government of Edo, was abducted as he was preparing for mass last week.

He was shot dead during a manhunt launched for his release.

On Saturday, Reverend Fathers, Uboh Philemon of St. Joseph Retreat Centre and Rev. Fr. Udom Peter of Uromi Catholic Church both of Ugbokha, Esan South East local government, were returning to their parish after an event when they were kidnapped.

The duo were reportedly returning from Benin to Ugboha after attending the programme when gunmen accosted them on the Benin-Auchi road between Ekhor and Iruekpen axis and whisked them into the bush.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

He said the police received information about the kidnap of the two reverend fathers through the divisional police officer of Ugboha and corroborated by one Rev. Father Emos Holiness of St Dominic Catholic Church of Mission Road, Ugbokha,

Nwabuzor said the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, had deployed a team of police operatives for a serious manhunt of the hoodlums to rescue the victims unhurt.

Source: Legit.ng