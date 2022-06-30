A piece of news that would create fear in the heart of the people is the recent attack at the Enugu police checkpoint

The sad incident occurred at the Gariki, MTD area in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state capital

The command's spokesperson in the state in reaction to the development disclosed they are yet to get a report of police casualties

An emerging report by Vanguard indicates masked gunmen have reportedly attacked a police checkpoint, on Thursday morning, in Enugu reportedly killing two officers on the sport.

Again, gunmen attack a police checkpoint in Enugu state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police react

Confirming the attack, the Enugu state Police PRO, Daniel Ndukwe, told the news outlet that there was shooting but he can not specifically state if there were police casualties, TVC News added.

He said:

“Yes, I learnt that masked gunmen fired gunshots there this morning, but I can’t confirm if any policeman was killed."

Eyewitness give account

But an eyewitness, Regis Anikwuorji who leaves near the scene of incident, said:

“There is a police check point there. He said the incident made his wife turn back from going to work and returned home very frightened.”

Gunmen attack Imo community, kill seven community leaders

Legit.ng had earlier reported that gunmen killed no fewer than seven community leaders in Mmahu autonomous community in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state on Tuesday, February 8.

Charles Mgaraho, the president-general of the community, is one of the seven leaders killed by the unknown gunmen.

An eye-witness said the attackers invaded the houses of their targets and killed them one after the other.

Panic as unknown gunmen kill policemen, Customs operatives at Enugu checkpoint

Gunmen on Thursday, February 10, shot policemen at a checkpoint in Enugu at a police checkpoint near Ulumalinda Estate in Enugu South local government area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have kidnapped a woman along the road after the operation which eyewitnesses say lasted for about 30 minutes without challenge.

An eyewitness told The Punch newspaper that the hoodlums robbed a POS mobile money operator after a stray bullet hit her.

Source: Legit.ng