Jude Ise-Idehen, the lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency in Edo state at the House of Representatives, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Friday, July 1, according to sources cited by The Punch.

Legit.ng gathers that the chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, confirmed the death.

The Nation reported that Kalu said he was still speaking with the Leadership of the House and may issue an official statement later.

Ise-Idehen, a 52-year-old member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had won his party’s ticket to seek re-election in the 2023 general elections.

