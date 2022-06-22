Two rescued Chibok girls, Mariam Dauda and Hauwa Joseph, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014, have spoken on their ordeal in Sambisa Forest, and how they were married off to terrorists at tender ages.

During a press conference held at the Command-and-Control Centre Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri on Tuesday, June 21, both girls said they and other abducted girls went through hell at the hands of the insurgents, Daily Trust reports.

The Chibok girls spoke on Sambisa Forest (Photo: @HQNigerianArmy)

Source: Twitter

While Mariam claimed that she personally saw the late Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the terrorist group while he was still alive, Hauwa noted that she only saw him on a laptop top giving orders to his subordinates.

Mariam said:

“Yes I know him, I used to see the late Abubakar Shehau.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Yes, there are still other Chibok girls in the Sambisa Forest. They also have been married, at least more than 20 are still there.

“I was 18 years old when they abducted us and I converted to Islam, I was Christian but they converted us to Islam and married us off.

“We thank God that we are finally out, we have suffered after our husbands were killed, life was hell for us. We sincerely thank the military for rescuing us.”

However, Hauwa recounted:

“I have never seen him face to face but I used to watch him on a laptop giving instruction to the fighters.”

Source: Legit.ng