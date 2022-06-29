Nigeria has lost one of its citizens who are in Makkah, Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Holy pilgrimage

The deceased was identified as Aisha Ahm a d from Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state

a Alhaji Idris Al-Makura, the executive secretary, Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board, Ms Ahmed died after a brief illness

Makkah, Saudi Arabia - A Nigerian pilgrim, Hajiya Aisha Ahmad, died of illness in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, June 29.

Aisha Ahmad who was from Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state died after a brief illness, according to Alhaji Idris Al-Makura, the executive secretary, Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board.

Hajiya Aisha Ahmad, a Nigerian pilgrim from Nasarawa state, has died in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: @vanguardngrnews

Source: Twitter

Deceased had no record of ailment, says Al-Makura

Al-Makura told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, that the deceased had no record of ailment before departing from Nigeria, Daily Trust reported.

His words:

“The deceased had no medical history at the time of departure to the Holy Land and we are together in Madinah. The pilgrim took ill two days ago.

“She was first taken to the National Hajj Commission’s Hospital in Makkah and later transferred to the King Abdulaziz Hospital where she passed on. The family was duly informed of the death.

“We sent the family a video recording of the process of her death confirmation, to the funeral rites and finally, the burial."

