Some suspected bandits have reportedly attacked some intending Muslim pilgrims for the 2022 Hajj

According to reports, the Hajj-bound pilgrims were attacked along Gundumi forest while on their way to Sokoto town

However, it was gathered that the security escorts of the intending pilgrim's convey repelled the attack

Sokoto, Isa - Emerging reports have confirmed that some suspected bandits attacked the convoy of Hajj-bound Muslims who were coming to Sokoto from Isa Local Government Area, Daily Trust newspaper reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the intending pilgrims were slated to jet off to Saudi Arabia today, Tuesday, June 21 by 7:30 am.

Residents recount incident

Residents of the area recounted that the bandits attacked the convoy along Gundumi forest. However, security escorts were able to intercept the attack.

A witness, Malam Sirajo while confirming the incident stated that the Hajj-bound pilgrims were unhurt as they were able to escape while some of them were brought back to the palace of Sarkin Gobir Isa.

He said:

“They attacked their convoy, which was being escorted by security operatives who were said to have engaged the bandits for some minutes.

“We learnt that some of the operatives sustained injuries, which I cannot verify."

Sokoto state govt confirms incident

Also confirming the incident, the permanent secretary of the Sokoto scholarship board, Shehu Muhammad Dange.

When asked if there were any case of abduction he stated that he was not sure whether there was any case of abduction.

He said:

“We have 21 intending pilgrims from Isa. But we are yet to ascertain their condition."

However, the Sokoto State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the incident as the command spokesperson, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i said he was not aware of the incident.

