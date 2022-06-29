The holy Qur’an translated to the Igbo language will be launched in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja this week

Those behind the initiative say their mission is to distribute it to residents in the southeast region of Nigeria

The man behind the translation, Mallam Muhammed Muritala Chukwuemeka said it took him five years to complete the task

FCT, Abuja - A group of Muslims from the southeast region of the country will on Friday, July 1 launch the holy Qur’an translated to the Igbo language.

Representatives of the group under the aegis of Igbo Muslims Da’wah Group led by Mallam Muhammed Muritala Chukwuemeka disclosed this to the Daily Trust newspaper on Tuesday, June 28.

Islam is practiced by a large number of Igbos in Nigeria. Photo credit: @sodiqadelakun

Source: Twitter

Mallam Chukwuemeka said he and his team have decided to spread Allah’s message to his Igbo brothers through the translated Qur’an.

Chukwuemeka, who is from Imo state, described Islam as a religion of peace that forbids killing of fellow human beings.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He revealed that it took him five good years before the completion of the translation.

He said:

“It took me not less than five years before completing the translation. We are calling on well-to-do Nigerians to assist in the mass production of the holy book. Presently, we have printed 500 copies and 100 copies have already been sent to the southeast.”

2023: Nigeria not ripe for Muslim-Muslim ticket

Meanwhile, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, the chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, has stated that Nigeria is not yet ripe for a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking to Vanguard newspaper on the issue, the All Progressives Congress chieftain said:

“I don’t support Muslim-Muslim ticket. That is the truth. Nigeria is not ripe for that.”

2023: APC stakeholders reject Muslim-Muslim ticket

In a related development, the APC Stakeholders Forum, has rejected the purported plan by the party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The forum called on the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to listen to the advocates of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the party in the interest of national unity.

The forum which comprises several party chieftains, youths leader, and other stakeholders, said Nigeria is currently deeply divided within fault lines of ethnicity and religion and cannot afford to jettison these sensibilities in critical decision-making.

2023: Pastor says rumours of Muslim-Muslim ticket targeted at denting Tinubu

On his part, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond has warned those peddling rumours of a Muslim-Muslim in the APC to quit henceforth.

He said the speculation is targeted at denting the image of Tinubu and tagging him as a religious fanatic.

Desmond, in a statement on Sunday, June 12 said Tinubu is smart enough to make the best choice of running mate that will deliver victory when the time comes.

Source: Legit.ng