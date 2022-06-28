Scores of intending pilgrims in Kano state will be missing out on this year's hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia despite paying in full

The affected prospective pilgrims came out in their numbers to protest at the Jaiz Bank head office which is the accredited bank for payment

Meanwhile, the national hajj commission (NAHCON) said the reason for the exclusion of some persons was due to the limited slots allotted to Nigeria

Kano - Intending pilgrims in Kano state have decried their exclusion in making the cut for the holy pilgrimage in Mecca despite making the appropriate payment.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, some aggrieved intending pilgrims trooped out in their numbers to stage a protest at the head of office Jaiz Bank which is the accredited financial institution by the state’s pilgrim’s board.

Some intending pilgrims boarding a Max Airline flight to Saudi Arabia for hajj exercise. Photo: NAHCON

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that over 25o persons who did not make the final cut for the holy pilgrimage were seen stranded and lamenting at the bank.

They said they were in awe as to how they did not make the final cut of people travelling despite making full payment of the money that they have been saving since 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Meanwhile, reports have it that 400 intending pilgrims who constitute the first batch in Kano state have been flown to Mecca for hajj on Monday, June 27.

Auwalu Jibrin, one of the intending pilgrims while reacting to the situation revealed that they got the directive from the state’s pilgrim board to save their money at Jaiz Bank. He stated that prior to the unfortunate event, the board had collected their passport for necessary screening certifying them for the trip.

He said:

“We are now left stranded without any assurance. Jaiz Bank has told us that of course there’s a problem and they are working towards ratifying the problem.”

NAHCON reacts to dropping hundreds of intending pilgrims

Meanwhile, a source said the situation was normal as it became imperative that some people will be dropped because of the limited allocation given to Nigerians by Saudi Arabia for this year’s hajj exercise.

A source at the national hajj commission (NAHCON) reiterated that some intending pilgrims could not make the cut because of the constraint in the slot allocated to the board.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Kano Pilgrims Board, Abba Dambatta, told Daily Trust that the board was doing its best to resolve the problem, noting that there was no allocation this year for those on savings scheme, especially those from Jaiz Bank.

He however said he was going to Abuja to make efforts in securing allocation for the 284 intending pilgrims.

Source: Legit.ng