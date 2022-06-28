Some bandits have kidnapped the medical director of the Dansadau General Hospital in Zamfara state

Mansur Muhammad was said to have been kidnapped on Sunday, June 26, at Mashayar Zaki along Dansadau - Magami Road in Zamfara state

Muhammad's abduction was confirmed by the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state

The medical director of the Dansadau General Hospital, Dr Mansur Muhammad has been abducted by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Zamfara state.

The abduction of Dr Muhammad comes barely two days after the state governor, Bello Matawalle called on residents of the state to protect themselves against attacks by bandits by carrying arms.

Some bandits have abducted the medical director of Dansadau General Hospital, Dr Mansur Muhammad. Photo: Bello Matawalle

While Matawalle's call had been condemned by the chief of defence staff, Lucky Irabor, the Zamfara state government has gone ahead to publicise directives on how residents can obtain licences for their arms.

Confirming the abduction of the medical director of the Dansadau General Hospital, the Nigerian Medical Association in Zamfara state said they receive the news of Dr Muhammadu's kidnap with shock.

Channels Television reports that Dansadau is in Maru local government, about 100 kilometres away from Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

A statement signed by the chairman of Zamfara NMA, Dr Mannir Bature said the incident took place on Saturday, June 25.

Bature's words:

“NMA Zamfara received with deep shock the report of Kidnap of medical director-general Hospital Dansadau Dr Mansur Muhammad.

“The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Mashayar Zaki along Dansadau - Magami Road in Zamfara state.

“We urge our members to include him and other abductees in our prayers while the association work with relevant authorities to ensure his timely release in good health."

Arming citizens a dangerous trend, Col. Dangiwa faults Matawalle on gun licence

Zamfara State Government earlier released the criteria for civilians to have access to guns in the state.

The government throws more light on its earlier directive that civilians should be granted access to firearms to defend themselves against bandit terrorists.

Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, in reaction, disclosed this is a dangerous move, one that would increase the crime rate in the region.

Nigerian military not happy over Zamfara governor's call for residents to bear arms, give reasons

The Nigerian military had assured its capability to secure the lives and property of citizens across states of the country.

This assurance by the military followed the call by the Zamfara state governor for the police chief to issue gun licenses for self-defence against bandits and terrorists' attacks on residents.

However, the chief of defence state in his reaction to the governor's demand said the military and other security agencies are doing everything possible to address insecurity in Zamfara and its environs.

