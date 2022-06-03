Tragedy struck again in Kano after an LPG gas station was gutted by fire on Thursday, June 2 around 8:30 pm.

Eyewitnesses said twenty people were injured in the explosion that occurred at Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta

However, confirming the incident, the Kano state government attributed the explosion to a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop

Kano - Emerging reports have confirmed that a gas explosion erupted in a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refiling shop in Kano state.

TheCable reported that no fewer than 20 persons were injured as a result of the explosion which also affected a series of shops around the area.

The Nigerian Police Force, Kano state command is yet to issue a statement confirming an investigation into the incident. Photo: (NPF)

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, the blast occurred at about 8:30 pm in the busy area of Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta in Kano,

Three shops were said to have been gutted by fire when a cylinder reportedly caught fire and exploded.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Witnesses who were at the scene of the incident disclosed that the victims involved in the explosion were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

A witness, Abubakar, revealed that people who were in the nearby shops where the blast occurred were mostly affected.

Kano state govt confirms explosion

Confirming the incident, Saminu Yusif, public relations officer of the Kano State Fire Service, said 20 people suffered injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

According to Vanguard newspaper, Yusif stated that the explosion was caused by a fire from a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop.

Yusif said:

“We received an emergency call at about 7:04p.m., from Adamu Muhd who reported an outbreak of fire at Sheka Karshen Kwalta, Kumbotso local government area.

“Upon arriving the scene of the incident, we found a building of ground floor of about 40 by 40 feet used as a dwelling place and shops engulfed by fire."

It will be recalled that in May, Legit.ng reported a similar incident in Sabon Gari area of the state where four people were killed in the explosion.

Gunmen shoot traditional ruler dead inside mosque in Taraba state

In another development, gunmen on Monday night, April 11, attacked a Mosque at Maisamari town in Sardauna local government area of Taraba state, killing Alhaji Abdulkadir Maisamari, a district head.

Witnesses said Maisamari was killed during Ishai prayers. It was learnt that the gunmen reportedly opened fire immediately after they stormed the mosque.

Residents were said to have confronted the gunmen, forcing them to flee into a mountain close to the town.

Bomb explodes at restaurant in Taraba state, 7 feared dead

Similarly, Legit.ng in an earlier report said that at least seven people were killed in an explosion that occurred at Iware town in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba state.

Sources stated that a bomb went off at a local restaurant crowded with many people.

More than 20 people, including women, sustained injuries in the incident. They were reportedly rushed to Federal Medical Center Jalingo.

Source: Legit.ng