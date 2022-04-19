Many people are believed to have been killed in an explosion which occurred at Iware town in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Sources told Daily Trust that a bomb went off at a local restaurant crowded by many people.

More than 20 people, including women, sustained injuries in the incident. They were reportedly rushed to Federal Medical Center Jalingo.

Spokesperson of Taraba police command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident but said three persons died while 19 sustained injuries.

Source: Legit.ng