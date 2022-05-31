The activities of unknown gunmen in the southeast region of Nigeria continues to threaten the peace of the area

In Anambra state, hoodlums masquerading as agitators disrupted schools and chased students away from the classroom

The terrorists also stormed markets and other public places asking people to return to their various homes

Onitsha - There was pandemonium in the commercial city of Onitsha on Tuesday, May 31 as gunmen invaded schools in the area and some parts of the Idemili area of Anambra state, chasing students out of the classrooms.

According to Punch newspaper, the gunmen also stormed markets and public places to chase people away.

The Soludo-led government in Anambra has not officially reacted to the latest actions of the terrorists. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

It was gathered that the gunmen claimed that people should go home saying today is “Biafra Day.”

Every May 30 is set aside yearly to celebrate Biafra Day but this year’s edition coincided with the Monday sit-at-home which was observed yesterday, May 30.

The hoodlums were said to insist that today must be observed as sit-at-home to mark the annual Biafra Day because yesterday was the normal Monday sit-at-home day and not Biafra Day.

Already, there were fears among the people earlier in the day about whether to go out or not and some of the people who stepped out have started returning to their various houses.

It was also gathered that there were heavy shootings between security agencies and the gunmen in the Idemili area.

Police operatives kill 4 unknown gunmen in Anambra, intensify hunt for others

Meanwhile, police operatives in Anambra say they have killed four of the gunmen terrorising various parts of the state.

According to the police, the four were taken out at Umuchu community in Aguata local government area of the state during a gun battle.

This was disclosed by the commissioner of police in the state, Echeng Echeng, during a press briefing held at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South local government area on Monday, May 23.

Sit-at-home: Hoodlums wearing masks set motorcycle, tricycle ablaze in Nsukka

Recall that some hoodlums said to be enforcing sit-at-home order by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday, May 26 set a motorcycle and a tricycle popularly known as “Keke” ablaze in Nsukka, Enugu state.

The incident which happened in the early hours of the day took place at Umakashi road, threw residents around the area into confusion and palpable fear.

Shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets, and schools within Nsukka town did not open for activities even though IPOB had earlier cancelled the Thursday sit-at-home order through a statement issued on Wednesday, May 25 by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

