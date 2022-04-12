Gunmen have struck again in Taraba state, killing a district head in Maisamari town, Alhaji Abdulkadir Maisamari

The district head was killed by the gunmen inside the mosque during the Ishai prayers on Monday night, April 11

DSP Usman Abdullahi, the spokesperson of Taraba state police command, confirmed the tragic incident

Sardauna LGA, Taraba state - Gunmen on Monday night, April 11, attacked a Mosque at Maisamari town in Sardauna local government area of Taraba state, killing Alhaji Abdulkadir Maisamari, a district head.

Daily Trust reported that witnesses said Maisamari was killed during Ishai prayers.

Taraba state is one of the northern states witnessing high rates of insecurity. Photo credit: @tarabagovt

Source: Twitter

It was learnt that the gunmen reportedly opened fire immediately after they stormed the mosque.

Residents were said to have confronted the gunmen, forcing them to flee into a mountain close to the town.

A resident, Musa Sale, said some courageous persons confronted the gunmen who forcefully fled.

He said nobody was abducted, and the district head had been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

The spokesperson of Taraba state police command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident but did not give details.

