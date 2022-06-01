Some bandits have been dislodged and their hideout destroyed by the police in the federal capital territory, Abuja

The operatives invaded Dadu hills via Chukwuku village in Kuje Area Council of FCT after leaning of activities of the criminals

According to the police, the operation, carried out by the command in partnership with Destiny Hunters commenced at about 06:00hrs on May 31

The police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has dislodged some bandits, destroyed their hideouts and rescued four kidnap victims in Kuje area of the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Some bandits have been dislodged and their hideout destroyed by the police in the federal capital territory, Abuja. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said operatives invaded Dadu hills via Chukwuku village in Kuje Area Council of FCT following receipt of intelligence about the movement of suspected bandits holding some persons hostage in the area.

Adeh said the operation, carried out by the command in partnership with Destiny Hunters commenced at about 06:00hrs on May 31.

She said the rescued victims were Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa, Adamu Isa and Abdulsalam Uzugiz.

According to her, Sani, Vaa and Isa were reportedly kidnapped between May 23 and May 25 at Kiyi village while Uzugiz was kidnapped at Angwan Gede Extension area, all of Kuje Area Council.

“Unfortunately, the Criminal elements, upon sighting the gallant advancement of the team engaged them in a gun duel where a member of the Destiny Hunters paid the ultimate price .

“The miscreants retreated with various degrees of gunshot injuries owing to the superior firepower of the team,” she said.

Adeh said the rescued victims had been reunited with their families after medical examination.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Babaji Sunday, had extended his condolence to the family of the deceased.

She pledged the unflinching commitment of the CP to ride the FCT of crime and criminality.

Adeh enjoined FCT residents to remain vigilant, and strengthen their partnership with the Police.

She urged residents to provide prompt and actionable intelligence through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

Kaduna train attack: Rescue us before we lose our lives, prominent northern elder's son cries out, begs FG

Meanwhile, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, son of the chairman of Northern Elders Forum ( NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has in a fresh video released by terrorists, called on the federal government to come to their rescue as their conditions have continued to deteriorate in Kidnappers’ den.

Sadiq and about 61 others were abducted over 2 months ago when the AK 9 Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked by the terrorists who shot and killed 9 passengers. Sadiq, in the new video, was among seven other male and female captives who were directed by a terrorist to speak one after the other.

According to Sadiq:

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to once again come to our aid. We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition and every day the situation deteriorates. We are appealing to the Federal Government to please come to our aid before we start losing our lives.”

‘Amaechi must go’: Families of kidnapped Kaduna train passengers call for minister’s dismissal

Aggrieved families of the 70 passengers kidnapped by suspected bandits in an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday, March 28 have called for the dismissal of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

It was reported that the families made this call during a briefing with pressmen in Abuja, the nation’s capital with families chanting “Amaechi must go”.

The families of the victims also criticized the minister for his campaign escapades stating that he ought to be working on strategies to help rescue the victims.

Source: Legit.ng