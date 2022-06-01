A Nigerian man has been saved from jumping into Lagos Lagoon from the Ikoyi Link Bridge by officials of the Lekki Concession Company

In a viral tweet shared on Wednesday, June 1, the officials of the LCC were seen begging and cajoling the man until he abandoned his mission

The video has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians with some saying the country is too hard at the moment which may be why the man wanted out

Massive reactions have trailed a video that captured the moment a Nigerian man was rescued from jumping into the Lagos Lagoon.

According to information released by the Lekki Concession Company, the fellow whose name is not immediately clear wanted to jump from the Ikoyi Link Bridge.

The man abandoned his mission after much pleading. Photo credit: @LCCTollRoad.



Life saved

The viral video shows the man as he was been told to abandon his mission. The officials of LCC and a few passersby tried giving the man hope, telling him that things could get better.

In the end, the man disembarked from the bridge bars and followed the officials. The tweet shared by the LCC has it that the man was handed over to the police.

LCC wrote:

"Thanks to the quick intervention of LCC Patrol Officers, a young man was saved from committing s*ici*de on Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. He has been handed over to the Police."

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

@Auwal_online said:

"That's the right thing to do. We must learn to obey laws of the land and follow due process. They don't know him and don't know where he comes from. Taking him to the nearest police station is the best thing to do."

@Napsonjoe commented:

"Hmmmmm people getting frustrated every day. God please help the our present generation."

@DessKika said:

"He should be taken care of and handed to a mental hospital not the police."

Source: Legit.ng