Prominent among headlines and stories for the week was the report on the comprehensive lists of JAMB 2022 cut-off marks in all Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Full Lists Of JAMB 2022 Cut-off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Other Institutions

The Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently released its results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2022 and told candidates how to check for their scores through text message.

What Prospective Undergraduates Should Know About JAMB 2022 Cut-off Marks For Schools

But it is left to various tertiary institutions in Nigeria to set their various cut-off or benchmarks for government-approved courses and programs.

2023 Presidency: Big Blow for Atiku, Other PDP Members as Governor Wike Releases Bombshell

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, May 19, reminded members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that people like Atiku Abubakar betrayed the party in 2015.

Wike while with party delegates and leaders in Ibadan, Oyo state capital city said the presidential aspirants who betrayed the party do not deserve to hold the PDP presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

2023: State-by-state Breakdown Of APC Delegates In Nigeria

A state-by-state breakdown of All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Nigeria was obtained and released by Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling party, on Friday, May 20.

As seen in the breakdown, the total number of delegates in all the states is 7810. The top five states with the highest number of delegates are Kano, Katsina, Borno, Osun, and Lagos.

2023 Elections: Prominent Nigerian Senator Loses PDP Primary

Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo Central) on Monday, May 23, lost his bid to return to the Senate.

Akinyelure, who is the Senate Chairman, Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, lost the PDP primary to his opponent, Ifedayo Adedipe.

Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others On Edge As APC Governors Make Final Decision On Presidential Primary

A report had it that Nigerian governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had settled for a presidential primary to be conducted ahead of 2023.

Joe Igbokwe, an APC chieftain who broke the news, noted on Tuesday, May 24, that the governors also give full support to every aspirant who purchased the presidential form to contest in a free and fair process.

New Report Exposes the Man Behind Unknown Gunmen in Southeast, Group’s Real Name

A report revealed that the unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region were known as the Fallen Angels or Auto-Pilot group.

According to the report, the group is made up of dissidents in the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

2023: APC Boss Decides On Consensus Option, Finally Reveals Who Will Pick Party's Presidential Candidate

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has reacted to questions as to whether the party will adopt the consensus option before the presidential primary as it did during the national convention.

Speaking with journalists on the issue, Adamu stated that the presidential primary and the national convention are two different events and that the talk about a consensus candidate for the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election was not feasible.

