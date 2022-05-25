The PDP in Rivers state has elected the immediate past accountant-general, Siminialayi Fubara, as its candidate for the 2023 governorship election

Fubara scored 721 votes to defeat 15 other aspirants with Isaac Kamalu coming a distant second with 86 votes

Meanwhile, the newly elected candidate had earlier been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The immediate past accountant-general of Rivers state, Siminialayi Fubara, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Fubara scored 721 votes to defeat 15 other aspirants with Isaac Kamalu coming a distant second with 86 votes, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the chairman of the electoral committee, Professor Walter Mbotu, declared Fubara the winner of the primary election.

While Felix Obua got 2 votes, David Brigs 4, West Morgan 4, Tammy Danagogo 36, and George Kelly 37, others scored zero vote.

About 898 delegates assembled at the Dr. Obi Wali Conference Centre, the venue of the primary election to vote for their preferred aspirants.

Mbotu said out of 980 expected delegates, 898 were accredited to vote while 8 votes were voided, Daily Trust also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

INEC monitors poll, Governor Wike in attendance

Meanwhile, a team of Electoral officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the process with Governor Nyesom Wike in attendance.

Some major aspirants such as a former state Chairman of PDP, Felix Obua and former Secretary to State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo; Senator Thompson Sekibo, Austin Opara, Senator Lee Maeba were not in attendance.

But other popular aspirants, the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu and Special Adviser, Special Project, George Kelly and the only female aspirant, Abbie Atedoghu were present at the venue.

The chairman of the PDP in the state, Amb. Desmond Akawor, said the governorship primary would bring to an end series of activities to elect candidates of the party for the general elections.

He expressed happiness that the process from delegate election to House of Assembly and National Assembly primaries had been successful.

N435bn fraud: EFCC declares Rivers accountant-general wanted

Earlier, the EFCC had declared Fubara wanted. He and 58 other persons are on the EFCC's trail over alleged N435 billion fraud.

The state's ex-accountant general and four government officials are wanted for suspected N117 billion fraud, alleged criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office.

This was announced on Tuesday, May 24, by the commission's head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

Source: Legit.ng