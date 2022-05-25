Ahead of the 2023 elections, Nigeria's lead opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun its primaries for various offices.

In the Senatorial and House of Representatives primaries, there have been some major upsets as some serving senators and reps members lost the PDP's tickets to contest and possibly return to the National Assembly in 2023.

Some noticeable lawmakers have lost their bid to return to the National Assembly in 2023. Photo credits: @daily_trust, @ComradeArogbo, @ayo_akinyelure

Source: Twitter

SENATE

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP, Ondo South)

Nicholas Tofowomo, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial district, suffered a setback in his bid to return to the Red Chamber on the platform of the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He lost his return ticket to the former Ondo state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

Legit.ng gathers that Ajayi scored 78 votes to beat Tofowomo who polled 74 votes.

Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo Central)

Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo Central) also on Monday, May 23, lost his bid to return to the Senate.

Akinyelure, who is the Senate Chairman, Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, lost the PDP primary to his opponent, Ifedayo Adedipe.

Announcing the results in Akure, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, Bekekhimi Idiarhi, said Adedipe had 82 votes, Akinyelure polled 58 votes, while Clement Faboyede scored 57 votes.

Yusuf Idiarhi said two votes were voided from a total of 199 votes.

Senator Mathew Uroghide (Edo South)

Senator Matthew Urhoghide, lawmaker representing Edo South Senatorial district, lost the 2023 ticket of the PDP to Mathew Iduoriyekemwen, a former member of the House of Representatives. The two-term senator lost the election on Monday.

Senator Moses Cleopas (Bayelsa Central)

The serving senator representing Bayelsa Central in the National Assembly, Senator Moses Cleopas, also lost his bid to return to the Senate for a second term.

He lost the PDP primaries to Rt Hon Konbowei Benson, Vanguard reported.

Cleopas, a former state chairman of the PDP scored a paltry 22 votes out of 132 delegates that exercise their franchise while Benson, the immediate past Secretary to Bayelsa Government, clinched the ticket with 110 votes.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Pat Asadu

Asadu lost his bid to return to the House of Representatives in 2023, for the fifth time, according to Daily Trust.

The legislator representing Nsukka/Igboeze south federal constituency of Enugu state was defeated by Vita Abba, who won the contest with 91 votes.

Fred Obua

The serving member of House of Representatives representing Ogbia Federal Constituency in Bayelsa state, Fred Obua, also lost his bid to return to the National Assembly for a second tenure.

He lost the primaries to the chairman of Ogbia local government area, Ebiyon Marvin Turner.

Francis Ottah Agbo

Francis Ottah Agbo who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo of Benue state constituency in the House of Representatives lost his bid to clinch PDP’s tickets in the primary elections of the party held on Sunday, May 22.

Agbo lost to a female lawyer, Aida Ogwuche, who polled 71 votes against Agbo’s 35.

Pam Sokpo

Pam Sokpo who represents Buruku constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives also lost his bid to clinch PDP’s tickets in the primary elections of the party.

He was defeated by Terkaa Agba Terkaa.

Dino Melaye loses PDP senatorial primary in Kogi, reveals why he was defeated

Meanwhile, Dino Melaye also lost the Kogi West senatorial ticket of the opposition PDP to Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf.

The former senator polled 99 votes against TJ Yusuf who is currently representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency, who polled 163 votes.

In his reaction, Senator Melaye congratulated TJ Yusuf but alleged that there was an "unimaginable gang up" against him.

Source: Legit.ng